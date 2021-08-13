Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €159.87 ($188.09).

DHER stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €118.35. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

