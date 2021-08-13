Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €160.14 ($188.40).

DHER stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €118.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

