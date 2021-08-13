Delphy (DPY) Market Capitalization Tops $477,142.90

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Delphy has a market cap of $477,142.90 and $73,289.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.21 or 0.00886619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00105097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001960 BTC.

DPY is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

