Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILYY traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90. Demant A/S has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.