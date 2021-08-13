Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.40. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 462,548 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denison Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,947. Insiders have sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $709,520 in the last ninety days.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

