Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.17. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,167 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 99.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 940,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,536. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.78. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.94.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

