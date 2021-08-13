DePay Price Reaches $1.54 on Major Exchanges (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $34,711.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DePay has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,506 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.