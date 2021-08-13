Derek Medlin Purchases 12,000 Shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,205. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

