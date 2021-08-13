Dero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $717,294.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $13.65 or 0.00028714 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $146.92 million and $717,294.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.08 or 0.06920234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.92 or 0.01377535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.27 or 0.00377062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.02 or 0.00567952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00345394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00300341 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.