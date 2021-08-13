Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian cut shares of WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$160.35 on Friday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$82.95 and a 1 year high of C$162.12. The stock has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

