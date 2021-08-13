Desjardins Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.67.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -209.77. CAE has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

