Desjardins Weighs in on Calian Group Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CGY. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CGY stock opened at C$64.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.13 million and a P/E ratio of 34.11. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$138.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$120.50 million.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total transaction of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,569,828.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

