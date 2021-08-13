Desjardins Weighs in on CI Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CI Financial to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.00.

CIX opened at C$25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.75. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$14.91 and a 52-week high of C$25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

