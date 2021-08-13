Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.62). 24,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 94,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £74.23 million and a PE ratio of -10.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.37.

About Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

