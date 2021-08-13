Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €22.00 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARL. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

Shares of ARL stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, reaching €21.00 ($24.71). The company had a trading volume of 560,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a one year high of €25.64 ($30.16). The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.18.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

