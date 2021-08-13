Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €80.00 Price Target

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

ETR G24 traded down €0.96 ($1.13) on Friday, reaching €70.42 ($82.85). The company had a trading volume of 241,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1 year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

