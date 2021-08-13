Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
DB stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34.
About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.
