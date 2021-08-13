Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.