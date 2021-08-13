Deutsche eMark (DEM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $215,743.52 and approximately $17.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

