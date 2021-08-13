Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.00 ($25.88) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DEQ. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.28 ($22.68).

Shares of DEQ opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €20.27. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €21.40 ($25.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

