Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

DEQ has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €19.28 ($22.68).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €20.16 ($23.72) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.27. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12-month high of €21.40 ($25.18). The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

