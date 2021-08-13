Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) PT Set at €20.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €19.28 ($22.68).

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ stock traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during trading on Friday, reaching €20.16 ($23.72). The company had a trading volume of 77,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,238. Deutsche EuroShop has a 52 week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52 week high of €21.40 ($25.18). The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.