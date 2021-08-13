Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

FRA DTE traded up €0.50 ($0.59) on Friday, reaching €18.40 ($21.65). The company had a trading volume of 13,209,114 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.79.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

