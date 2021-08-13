Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €21.00 ($24.71) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.64 ($26.63).

Shares of DTE opened at €18.40 ($21.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €17.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

