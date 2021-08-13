Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 209,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

