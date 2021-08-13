Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.
Shares of DTEGY stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 209,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
