Deutsche Telekom’s (DTEGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DTEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

DTEGY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

