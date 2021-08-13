Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

