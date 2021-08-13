Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWNI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €51.81.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.