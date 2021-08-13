Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €53.80 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.81. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.