Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTCWY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 15,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,368. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $32.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

