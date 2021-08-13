DeXe (DEXE) Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, DeXe has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $43.55 million and $8.32 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for $12.91 or 0.00027130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,562 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

