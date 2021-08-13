dHedge DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $17.47 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,667,708 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

