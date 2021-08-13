DIA Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, DIA has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and approximately $29.30 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00891424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00106243 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

