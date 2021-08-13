Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,633.00

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,633 ($47.47) and last traded at GBX 3,628 ($47.40), with a volume of 151738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,612 ($47.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Get Diageo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £84.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,495.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Insiders purchased 237 shares of company stock worth $852,670 in the last 90 days.

About Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.