Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$76.50 during trading hours on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.