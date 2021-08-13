Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$76.50 during trading hours on Friday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.
Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.86 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dialog Semiconductor will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.
