Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Short Interest Up 809.1% in July

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 809.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,220. Diamcor Mining has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

