Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,258 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.