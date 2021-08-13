DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DRH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,444,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,744 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,782,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,862,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,363,000 after acquiring an additional 361,615 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

