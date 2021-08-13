Diana J. Walters Sells 5,000 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Director Diana J. Walters sold 5,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $10,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.52. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 114.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

