Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) declared a interim dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

In related news, insider Fiona Brown 511,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.