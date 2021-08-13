DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Holdings Lifted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

DKS traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $108.64. 28,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,736. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

