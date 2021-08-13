DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

DKS opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $110.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $13,726,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

