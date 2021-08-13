DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.12 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $60,651.77 or 1.27369254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $27.12 million and $759,285.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 447 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

