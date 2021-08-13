DIGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $759,285.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. DIGG has a market cap of $27.12 million and approximately $759,285.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIGG has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $60,651.77 or 1.27369254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00140576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00152444 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,508.55 or 0.99768363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.32 or 0.00853274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 447 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

