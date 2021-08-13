Digitalcoin Price Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $298,448.05 and $47.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,632.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.20 or 0.06931179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.91 or 0.01352935 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.11 or 0.00379793 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00133021 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.10 or 0.00570628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00342268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00297726 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,666,096 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.