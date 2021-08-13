Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $180.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock opened at $191.48 on Friday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,317,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 151.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.