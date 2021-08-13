Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 6.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $205.19 and last traded at $203.42. 5,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 408,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.48.

The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 10,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $1,306,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,138,815.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,306,000 after acquiring an additional 68,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $6,251,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.25.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

