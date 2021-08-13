Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 9.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares were down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 3,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 480,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,870,000.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

