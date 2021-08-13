DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 46.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 70,633,356 coins and its circulating supply is 16,127,348 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

