Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:ERX)

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 32,592 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 665% compared to the average volume of 4,263 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERX traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,990. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 11.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at $222,000.

