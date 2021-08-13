Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $17,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $134.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

